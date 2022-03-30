DNC, Clinton campaign agree to Steele dossier funding fine

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed to pay $113,000 to settle a Federal Election Commission investigation. The probe is into whether they violated campaign finance law by misreporting spending on research that eventually became the infamous Steele dossier. Word of the settlement comes from documents sent Tuesday to the Coolidge Reagan Foundation. It had filed an administrative complaint in 2018 accusing the Democrats of misreporting payments made to a law firm during the 2016 campaign to obscure the spending. The Democrats did not concede to any wrongdoing, but agreed to make the payments to avoid further legal fees.