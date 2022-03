SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP said that both lanes are closed near the 300 block of Granite Creek Road after a car flew off the embankment at around 3:41 p.m.

The vehicle landed on its roof and the driver suffered major injuries but a coroner was not called according to CHP.

Crews have been sent to make repairs on the gravel that was damaged in the area.