UN nuclear watchdog chief in Ukraine to talk safety support

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. nuclear watchdog says its director-general has arrived in Ukraine for talks with senior government officials on delivering “urgent technical assistance” to ensure the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Rafael Mariano Grossi’s aim is to “to initiate prompt safety and security support” for Ukraine’s nuclear sites. That will include sending IAEA experts to “prioritized facilities” and sending “vital safety and security supplies” including monitoring and emergency equipment. It said that Grossi will travel to one of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants this week. The IAEA chief met the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Turkey earlier this month.