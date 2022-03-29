Sponsor: Lottery bill unlikely to get vote this session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lawmaker says his proposal to create a state lottery is unlikely to get a vote this session. Rep. Chip Brown said Tuesday that the outlook for the bill is grim with just six days remaining in the legislative session. Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery. State voters in 1999 rejected a lottery proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman. Divisions over electronic gambling and other disagreements have since doomed efforts to get another statewide vote.