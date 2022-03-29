Senior royals gather to honor Prince Philip at memorial

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Senior royals from around the world are gathering for a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II’s late husband at Westminster Abbey that will incorporate hymns and other touches dropped from his funeral last year due to the pandemic. Elizabeth is due to attend the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip’s life. The 95-year-old monarch was deeply involved in planning the event. But unspecified mobility issues prevented her from attending the Commonwealth Day service earlier this month. Buckingham Palace is expected to confirm on Tuesday morning whether she will attend.