Salinas man sentenced 35 years for child molestation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)-- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said a man was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for molesting two children.

Jose Arnulfo Marquez, 51, has to also register as a sex offender for life after being found guilty of four charges of forcible lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 and a lewd act on a child under the age of 14.

Marquez also agreed that his conduct was aggravated due to the victims being vulnerable because of their age and the defendant too advantage of a position of trust when committing these crimes, according to the DA.

Jane Doe 1 said Marquez began molesting her when she was seven until she was 12-years-old.

Pacioni said the molestation would mostly occur at family gatherings at the defendant's home where Marquez would get his victim away from other adults and molest her.

Jane Doe 2 was molested when she went with her father to visit Marquez at seven years old.

Marquez molested her in his kitchen when he groped her private parts when she was alone with him.