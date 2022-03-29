Salinas gang member found guilty of first-degree murder

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said a gang member was found guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday.

Luis "Reeses" Atayde, 22, of Salinas, was found guilty on Friday of the 2017 Hebbron Heights murder of John Rodzach, who was 39 at the time of his death.

On Feb. 11 of 2017 at around 12:30 a.m. Salinas Police responded to numerous gunshots near the Hebbron Heights Community Center.

On March 28, 2022, Atayde was found to have committed the murder for the benefit of the gang and to have discharged a firearm in its commission.

Jeannine M. Pacioni said officers found Rodzach was found dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds to his head, torso and limbs.

Evidence in the trial from the investigation of the murder referred to as REDRUM, said a street gang was having members gang "hunting" other rival gang members for initiating new members.

That's what they believe motivated the murder of Rodzach, according to the DA.

Although the killings never required victims to be rival gang members.