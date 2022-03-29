More Project Homekey housing in the works in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Step Up and the City of Salinas is looking to open up more Project Homekey housing.

The Homekey housing sties would be located at the Sandborn Inn and Salinas Inn. Step Up would be managing the sites.

People on the east side of Salinas feel they are being unfairly targeted with this housing.

Some are left wondering... Why are these projects always put on the east side?

KION's Ana Torrea will have the full story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.