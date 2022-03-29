Israel raids homes of Islamic State suspects, arrests 2

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli security forces say they raided the homes of at least 12 Arab citizens and arrested two suspected of having ties to the Islamic State group, which claimed the killings of a pair of Israeli police officers over the weekend. Tuesday’s announcement by the Shin Bet security service and Israeli police came after the IS said it was behind the Sunday night killings in the city of Hadera. The killings were the second deadly attack by Arab assailants in an Israeli city in less than a week, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the killings marked a “new situation” requiring stepped-up security measures.