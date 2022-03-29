Greenfield police arrest student for marijuana sales

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old student was arrested for the sale of marijuana at Greenfield High School.

A Greenfield School Resource Officer began an investigation of the student for selling drugs on campus and is which led to the student's arrest.

On Monday, Greenfield Police served a search warrant at the student's home in King City and contacted the student at school.

When arrested at school the student was found with marijuana vape pens, a scale, pre-rolled marijuana joints and over $280 in cash.

At the student's home packaged marijuana vape pens, a scale, a smoking pipe, a cell phone labeled "trap phone" and over $1,500 in cash.

The student was arrested for the illegal transportation of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.