Ex-girlfriend of suspect in mother’s murder set to face a judge today

By Rob Polansky

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman charged in connection with the murder of a New Canaan mother is set to face a judge on Tuesday.

Michelle Troconis is on the docket for a virtual hearing at noon.

Troconis’s attorney has been trying to modify his client’s bail conditions but has not been given an answer.

Troconis was arrested following the murder and disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos. Arrest warrants charge her with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution.

Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019. She was last seen after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

The prime suspect in the case and the victim’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, killed himself in Jan. 2020. Before his death, he had been charged with murder.

Kent Mawhinney, a former lawyer and a friend of Fotis Dulos, was also arrested as part of the case. He was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Mawhinney and Troconis both pleaded not guilty.

