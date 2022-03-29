Denmark adds COVID-19 extremism in terror assessment

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s domestic security service has for the first time designated pandemic-linked antigovernmental extremism as a menace. The agency, known by its Danish acronym PET, said in its annual assessment Tuesday that although such extremism isn’t “in itself a significant driving force for the terrorist threat in Denmark,” it made the picture “more complex.” The agency said the menace which expresses the need to use violence against elected representatives, had appeared in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. PET said the general threat to Denmark is “serious,” meaning that “there is capacity, intention and planning.” The agency gauged that militant Islamism remains the most significant terrorist threat.