Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:37 PM
Published 9:57 PM

California reparations task force decide eligibility for compensation

National African-American Reparations Commission

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California reparations task force reached a decision Tuesday night on eligibility for compensation.

People with lineage traced to a Chattel African American or a free black person living in the U.S. before the end of the 19th century will be eligible for compensation.

The task force approved this decision by a 5-3 vote.

Yes votes were cast by Chair Kamilah Moore, Vice-Chair Dr. Amos C. Brown, Senator Steven Bradford, Dr. Jovan Scott Lewis and Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe.

No votes were cast by Dr. Cherly Grills, Lisa Holder, Assemblymember Reginald Jones-Sawyer and Donald K. Tamaki.

News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content