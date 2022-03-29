Bolton recalls Trump using term “burner phone”

WASHINGTON D.C., (KION-TV)-- Former national security advisor for the Trump administration, John Bolton, said he heard former President Donald Trump use the term "burner phones" in several discussions and the former president knew what it meant, according to an interview he did with CBS News on Tuesday.

Court records obtained by CBS News show that Trump didn't use his phone for over seven hours on Jan. 6, 2021, during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House select committee is investigating if Trump used a "burner phone," or a personal disposable phone whose contacts couldn't be tracked.

"I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term," Trump said in response.

Bolton said otherwise, that he and Trump spoke about how people have used "burner phones" to avoid having their calls scrutinized.

The White House documents show that no calls were placed by trump from 11:17 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

The document further shows that Trump made several phone calls with at least eight people in the morning and 11 people that evening.

The gap stands in contrast with the extensive public reporting about the phone conversations he had with allies at the time the attack was happening.

A Trump spokesperson said that Trump had nothing to do with the records and assumed all and every phone call was being recorded and preserved.