16-year-old Watsonville girl critically injured in cockfight massacre that killed 20 in Mexico

Las Tinajas, Mex. (KION-TV)-- In a tragic mass shooting that took the life of 20 people in the state of Michoacan in Mexico Monday night, a Watsonville girl has been identified as a victim.

Arleth Silva, 16, of Watsonville was critically injured in the shooting.

She attended the event with her sister Melissa, 36, who was killed that same night, according to their brother Alex Silva.

Their brother said the sisters would go to Mexico two to three times a year and this time they were on vacation with their parents.

"I can't believe this happened to my little sister and my older sister. We would go to Mexico two or three times a year to visit family."

Melissa was the mother of children and was found dead by her parents moments after the massacre.

"They arrived shortly after the bullets stopped and found my older sister was already dead," said Alex. "A meter away was my younger sister on the floor as well but still breathing."

Authorities were called to a venue used to host illegal betting on cockfights at around 10:30 p.m.

The attorney general's office said that the "lifeless bodies" of 16 men and three women were discovered with gunshot wounds.

Another person later died on their way to the hospital and 6 other people were wounded in the attack, according to Mexican prosecutors.

"There are indications that the attack involved a confrontation between criminal groups," the federal Public Safety Department said in a statement. It added that a team of federal investigators had been sent to the scene to capture those responsible.

Since Mexico launched anti-drug operations to fight back against cartel-related crimes in 2006 there have been 340,000 murders, most of these are blamed on fighting between criminals, according to official figures.