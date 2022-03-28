Woman found dead inside Las Vegas storage unit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a storage unit. Investigators say police were called Monday morning after someone discovered the woman. She is described as in her 50s. They believe she was living in the unit for several days with other people. Police say there was also evidence of drug activity. Lt. Ray Spencer says investigators are treating her death as suspicious because the unit cannot be locked from the inside. So, whoever locked the unit had to be aware she was in there. Investigators are in the process of talking with the renter of the unit.