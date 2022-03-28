Volunteer vote-counters push for Hungary election integrity

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A grassroots civic initiative in Hungary has recruited more than 20,000 volunteer ballot counters to ensure a fair tally in the upcoming general election. Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seeking his fourth consecutive term in the April 3 contest. Polls suggest the vote will be the closest election since Orban came to power in 2010. But concerns among supporters of Hungary’s political opposition say they need at least two ballot counters in each of Hungary’s 10,000 polling places to protect against potential fraud. A full-scale international observation mission will also be present on election day. A coalition of six opposition parties is trying to bring an end to Orban’s 12 years in power.