Ukraine’s other fight: Growing food for itself and the world

By CARA ANNA and AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

HORDYNIA, Ukraine (AP) — A second front line in Russia’s war runs through the farmland of western Ukraine far from the fighting. It is an uphill battle for farmers to feed not only their country but the world. Ukraine and Russia account for a third of global wheat and barley exports. Russia’s war is leaving millions across North Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia facing the potential loss of access to the affordable supplies they need for bread and noodles. It’s unclear how many farmers in Ukraine will be able to plant their spring harvests. Ports, roads and farm equipment are damaged or snarled. That means major struggles getting critical supplies like fuel or reaching routes for export.