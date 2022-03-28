Shanghai lockdown tests ‘zero-COVID’ limits, shakes markets

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — A two-phase lockdown on Shanghai’s 26 million people is testing the limits of China’s hardline “zero-COVID” strategy whose effects are being felt beyond the country’s borders. The city entered the second day Tuesday of the first phase of the lockdown encompassing the Pudong financial district and adjacent areas. The measures confining residents to their homes and closing nonessential businesses are due to be lifted on Friday. At that time, the vast Puxi area on the opposite side of the Huangpu river dividing the city will go under lockdown. Shanghai is a hub for finance, manufacturing and trade. Authorities are working to ensure food supplies and have converted gymnasiums and exhibition centers to house patients, most of whom show no symptoms.