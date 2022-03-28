Salinas Police arrest man found with pink meth, fentanyl, cocaine and a firearm

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a man who was found with fentanyl, pink meth, cocaine and a firearm.

Lorenzo Villafuerte, 29, had been investigated for the last few weeks by the Violence Suppression Task Force.

Villafuerte has had several felony convictions for selling meth and fentanyl in the past in Salinas.

Sunday, the VSTF served a warrant on Villafuerte's home on the 1000 clock of Newington Street.

K9 Oakley conducted a sniff test of the residence and located several illegal items.

K9 Oakley conducting a sniff test on Sunday.



A loaded 9mm firearm, 15 grams of pure fentanyl, six grams of cocaine and 18 grams of pink meth were found.

Villafuerte was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail.