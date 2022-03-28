Oscar Moments: The night emotion won, for better and worse

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Every Oscar show has its big moments, but Will Smith’s slap heard ’round the world overshadowed them all this year. Still, there were others besides the actor’s stunning moment of anger at Chris Rock. The heart-tugging “CODA” had a great night, winning three Oscars including best picture. It was emotion that won there, too, as voters went with the movie that so many said made them cry, rather than the cool sophistication of the earlier favorite, “The Power of the Dog.” There were other history-making wins, impassioned speeches, a smidgen of politics, and hardly a thought about the pandemic as revelers packed into the post-show Governor’s Ball.