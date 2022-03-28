French campaign: Macron faces critics who call him ‘killer’

PARIS (AP) — France’s presidential campaign has officially kicked off – just 13 days before voting begins. Starting his campaign Monday, incumbent President Emmanuel Macron dressed down a far-right rival over unusually violent rhetoric from his supporters. Polls suggest Macron is the front-runner ahead of the two-round election April 10 and 24. But many voters remain undecided about whether to vote and for whom to vote, so the outcome remains uncertain. Macron is a centrist former investment banker and is facing pressure from conservative and far-right challengers. One is anti-immigration pundit Eric Zemmour, whose supporters chanted “Macron, assassin!” at a rally Sunday. Macron called Zemmour’s handling of the situation politically disrespectful.