Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s $5.8 trillion budget for next year would trim federal deficits and boost taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Both could appeal to Sen. Joe Manchin. And Democrats are hoping that could help revive talks with Manchin over the party’s derailed social and environment plan. Before Christmas, the West Virginia Democrat sank a House-passed, $2 trillion social and environment bill that was a top party priority. Manchin said it would have fueled inflation and deepened deficits. Democrats are hoping the more moderate approach that Biden’s budget takes this year might help convince Manchin that there’s a deal to be had.