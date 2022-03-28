Attempt to free grounded Ever Forward set for Tuesday

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says crews will try to free a container ship that’s been stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than two weeks. The Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and Evergreen Marine Corporation will make an initial attempt to refloat the Ever Forward at noon Tuesday after more than a week of dredging. If the ship isn’t refloated Tuesday, dredging will start again and a second attempt will be made Sunday. The ship operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. was headed from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Officials have said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.