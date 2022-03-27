Philippine coast guard: Chinese maneuvers endangered ships

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard says Chinese coast guard ships have maneuvered dangerously close to its ships at least four times near a disputed shoal over the past year, in moves that increased the risk of collision and violated international safety regulations. It was not immediately clear if the Philippine government has formally protested the actions. The Philippine coast guard said Sunday a Chinese ship maneuvered just 21 yards (63 feet) from a Philippine patrol vessel and restricted its maneuvering space earlier this month off Scarborough Shoal. It says Chinese coast guard ships undertook similar maneuvers against its ships off Scarborough last year. China seized the shoal after a 2012 sea standoff with the Philippines.