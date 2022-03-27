NFL owners not likely to make as much news as free agency

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The 32 NFL team owners will deal with some significant issues at their meetings this week in Florida. Two proposals to change overtime rules are particularly intriguing. Tennessee has recommended that both teams possess the ball in overtime unless the team receiving the kickoff scores a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. That would end the game. Indianapolis and Philadelphia have proposed that both teams must have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. The powerful competition committee chaired by Falcons President Rich McKay has brought both of those suggestions to ownership for consideration and a vote this week.