3 sentenced to prison in slayings of Ohio man, teen girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison and a third to a shorter term in the grisly deaths of an Ohio man and his teenage daughter almost three years ago. The bodies of 39-year-old Paul Bradley and 14-year-old Paris Bradley were found in October 2018 in a burning car in East Cleveland. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said three men had broken into family home, tied up and beat the man while demanding money, and eventually killed both. Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Paul called the slayings the result of “a barbarism that I cannot explain.” Defense attorneys for two of the defendants vowed appeals.