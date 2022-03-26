Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have refused to allow dozens of women at Kabul’s international airport to board their flights because they were without a male guardian. That’s according to two Afghan airline officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared repercussions from the Taliban. They said dozens of women who arrived at the airport to board their flights Friday were told they couldn’t do so unless accompanied by a male guardian. Some of the women were dual nationals returning to their homes overseas, including some from Canada.