Attorney: Killing of suspect wasn’t ‘vigilante justice’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An attorney for the man accused of fatally shooting the alleged killer of his 18-year-old son and 25-year-old daughter has denied that the incident was a “matter of vigilante justice.” New Orleans police say 46-year-old Bokio B. Johnson was arrested Friday in the death of 21-year-old Hollis Carter, who was fatally shot while driving to a pretrial hearing Wednesday. Police have said Carter confessed to killing Breyiana Brown and her stepbrother Caleb Johnson in a gun sale gone bad last March. Following Carter’s death, Bokio Johnson is now charged with second-degree murder, but his attorney says his client is not guilty.