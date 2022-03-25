Watsonville man arrested for vehicular assault and other charges

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP along with Watsonville Police, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office helped conduct a parole search of Watsonville man.

The 50-year-old was being investigated for vehicular assault with a deadly weapon and for brandishing a firearm on March 9.

The man was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.

He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, manufacturing firearms, possession of a dirk or dagger, possession of a switchblade and violation of parole.