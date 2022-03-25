Seaside man arrested for arson after dispute with ex-wife

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 28-year-old Seaside man has been booked into the Monterey County Jail for allegedly setting fire to a car and making threats following a dispute with his ex-wife.

Monterey Police identified the suspect as Shane Jones, who they say got into an argument on March 19 with his ex-wife after they had separated.

Police said Jones was actively looking for her and their child, threatening individuals he believed were helping hide the woman in the process.

About an hour after police responded to the initial call, Seaside Officers got a call of a vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Palm Avenue.

According to police, the person whose car was lit on fire was an acquaintance of Jones' ex-wife. That person said Jones did it, accusing the individual of aiding the ex-wife before setting the car on fire and driving away from the scene in another car.

After Seaside Police attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle, Jones allegedly drove away from police. The car he was in was later found crashed and abandoned at Highway 68 near Ragsdale.

After obtaining a warrant, Monterey Police were able to track Jones down to the 400 block of Kalborn Road in Seaside and arrested him without incident.

It's not Jones' first run-in with the law, either. Monterey Police said Jones was previously arrested for using fraudulent checks and having stolen mail. He had also been previously accused of vandalizing multiple mailboxes on another occasion.

Anyone with further information can contact the Monterey Police Department Investigations Sergeant Delgado at 831-646-3814 or can remain anonymous at 831-646-3840.