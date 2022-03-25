Pope’s peace prayer for Ukraine recalls ancient prophesy

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is presiding over a special prayer for peace in Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia. The prophesy was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. Retired Pope Benedict XVI plans to participate and a Francis envoy is celebrating a simultaneous Mass at the Fatima shrine itself. The ritual is of deep spiritual importance to many Catholics and a source of fascination to many others.