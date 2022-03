MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Police has reopened Del Monte Avenue between Camino El Estero and Camino Aguajito.

The closure was lifted at 10:48 a.m. after what police are describing as a "past-tense collision investigation."

Immediate info on that collision was not provided at the time of this writing.

The City of Monterey said the area is now safe for travel again.