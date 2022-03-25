Montana sheriff says hiker killed, grizzly bear suspected

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A hiker in Montana has been killed in a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear north of Yellowstone National Park. Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a social media post that authorities were working Friday to return the body of the 40-year-old victim to his family. Search teams on the ground and in helicopters had been in the area looking for the hiker after he was reported missing Wednesday. The search concentrated on the Six Mile Creek area of the Absaroka Mountains, about 30 miles south of Livingston, Montana.