Idaho governor OKs new law to boost execution drug secrecy

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a bill that dramatically increases the secrecy surrounding the state’s execution drugs. The Republican governor on Wednesday signed the bill that prohibits Idaho officials from revealing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injections, even if they are ordered to do so by the courts. Opponents say the law will be challenged in court and that executions require more transparency rather than less. Supporters say the law is the only way that the state will be able to continue to carry out lawful executions because suppliers of lethal injection chemicals are demanding strict confidentiality.