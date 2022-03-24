Strasburg, Nats not pushing for a fast return as he recovers

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals are willing to wait for whatever Stephen Strasburg can deliver this season. That’s the approach Dave Martinez is taking with the former World Series MVP, who is recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery and has pitched a total of only 26 2-3 innings in the last two years. A three-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Strasburg has been severely limited since helping pitch the Nationals to the 2019 championship. Martinez is hoping that the Nationals will be able to get 20-25 starts from Strasburg, a total that likely wouldn’t have him pitching in a major league game until May at the earliest.