Salinas Police Chief stops by Seaside to help with STOPP enforcement

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Seaside Police hosted traffic calming enforcement through the Strategic Traffic Operations & Prevention Program on Thursday.

Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice showed up to provide assistance.

Filice spent five years at the Seaside Police department from August 2007 through July 2012.

He worked his way up from a Police Officer for a year, to a Corporal for eight months and finally a Seargent for 3 years and 5 months before leaving for a Commander position at the Marina Police Department.