Historic Japantown shop closing after more than 115 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A San Francisco business that’s been around for more than a century is saying goodbye, as the landscape in Japantown is changing.

Benkyodo has been around for 116 years.

For generations, the Okamura’s have been doing it the “old school” way, hand-crafting their heavily sought after traditional Japanese rice cakes called mochi.

Ricky and Bobby Onamura want to retire and will be closing the doors next week. Demand has been extremely high in the past several weeks, as word spread about the legacy business closing.

“Driving up here and I could see the line was all the way down to the townhouses down the street,” said Troy, who waited hours in line.

Ethan and his friend Vincent returned with lawn chairs Wednesday after waiting hours and striking out Tuesday.

“My girlfriend was pretty disappointed so I came early today and thought I would surprise her,” Ethan told KPIX 5.

The landscape of businesses in Japantown is changing, with many targeting 18-to-35 year olds.

Many empty storefronts are still a reality.

“I think more of the businesses that are coming in are catering to that demographic,” said Japantown Community Benefit District Executive Director Grace Horikiri.

Anne Matsuno took over Kissako Tea in 2019, shortly before the pandemic hit.

“My husband and I decided to keep it open anyway even though we were only seeing two or three customers a day,” said Matsuno.

Now, they’re seeing a steady stream of patrons, especially on weekends.

Back at Benkyodo, it’s mid-day, and many will be turned away again.

1,200 pieces, even with a limit for each customer, sell in a snap.

“They make it to the front of the line, and then there’s nothing left,” said Ricky Okamura.

“We’re trying our best to make as much as we can each day. It’s very flattering and honoring that people will wait,” said Bobby Okamura.

It’s unclear what kind of store will replace Benkyodo.

“Japantown will stay open as long as people continue supporting our local businesses,” said Matsuno.

The Japantown Community Benefit District says there are some good signs. At least four new businesses are in the process right now to open this year.

