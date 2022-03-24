Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:51 PM

Freshmen Sates, Marchand win swimming events at NCAAs

KION 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Matthew Sates of Georgia and fellow freshman Leon Marchand of Arizona State each won individual events on Thursday night in the NCAA Division I men’s swimming and diving championships. Sates gave Georgia back-to-back titles in the 500-yard freestyle. Sates set a school record with a time of 4:06.61. Fellow Bulldog Jake Magahey followed up last year’s win in the event with a second-place finish. Record holder Kieran Smith of Florida came in fourth. Marchand became Arizona State’s first men’s individual national champion since 2000. Marchand won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:37.69 for the fastest time in NCAA history, breaking Caeleb Dressel’s record from 2018. Texas leads the team standings with 180 points.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content