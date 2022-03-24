Ethiopia declares humanitarian truce in war-ravaged Tigray

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Ethiopian government on Thursday announced what it called an “indefinite humanitarian truce” in its war-ravaged Tigray region, saying the action was necessary to allow unimpeded relief supplies into the area. A government statement urged fighters loyal to Tigray’s fugitive leaders “to desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighboring regions.” Ethiopia’s government has faced growing international pressure to ease restrictions on the flow of humanitarian aid into the northern region of Tigray.