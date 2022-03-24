Coast Gaurd to do search and rescue training

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Thursday, March 24 the Monterey Bay Search and Rescue Council is planning a Search and Rescue exercise.

The exercise will be in the afternoon around 2 p.m. and happen off Asilomar and Moss Beaches.

The scenario will be a 'Person in the Water' search.

A handful of these incidents happen every year and are necessary to help with success rates in these situations.

"These types of searches require an all-out effort to saturate an area continuously with as many assets as possible to increase the odds of survival," said the US Coast Guard Station Monterey.





The drill will also go over the increased usage of drones from both government agencies and civilians.

The US Coast Guard Station Monterey warns that without communication and coordination, drones can actually pose a major threat to aircraft performing seaside searches.

The following agencies will be at the training: