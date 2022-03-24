Cal OES gives over 2 million for Domestic Violence Services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CAL OES awarded $2.1 million to community organizations across California to help protect against domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This grant will help ensure that domestic violence services with costs needed to provide remote services, community outreach, emergency preparedness efforts, overtime for additional staff, safety planning and other services are met.

“It’s essential the state continues to support domestic violence survivors, even during the pandemic,” said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci. “The funding going to local organizations will help ensure there is no interruption in essential services to those who need it.”

The funding provides grants to offset the expenses related to providing these critical services during the pandemic.

“The $65,000 in grant funding requested will pay for 1,300 rides at $50 apiece (one way) provided by Uber Health to transport domestic violence victims to and from our hospital. Providing 1,300 rides over this two-year project period is a highly achievable objective for our program, since we serve approximately 230 youth at any given time, of whom nearly 70% have suffered trauma from domestic, dating, or similar violent incidents,” said Brian W. Thorne, Chief Development Office at Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center.

