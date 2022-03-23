Zelenskyy appeals to Japan for more sanctions against Russia

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a virtual address to Japan’s parliament, has called on the lawmakers to keep up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine to pressure Moscow into seeking peace. Zelenskyy praised Japan during Wednesday’s address for becoming the first Asian country to sanction Russia and asked Tokyo to go even further. He said trade with Russia should be banned and that foreign companies should withdraw from the Ukrainian market in order to prevent their investments from flowing into Russia. Zelenskyy’s speech was broadcast live in a parliamentary hall packed with hundreds of lawmakers, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.