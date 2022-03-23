Woman rescued from flooded bridge

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman had to be rescued after her vehicle became stuck in high flood waters on a bridge in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, the woman phoned for help after she attempted to drive over a low water bridge on Napier Road on Wednesday morning. The bridge crosses over the Buffalo River, which had risen significantly from the overnight storms.

The sheriff said the woman managed to drive her Toyota sedan through the high water and onto a dry patch of land, but was then trapped by deep water. That’s when she phoned for help. A small dog was with her in the car.

Local firefighters responded to the scene and were able to walk through a portion of lower-level water to get to the stranded woman, then walk her and her dog to safety.

The woman and her dog were not injured in the incident.

