Santa Cruz Sanitation District warns of traffic delays due to road repairs

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The south end of Mar Vista Drive, Lafayette Street and Bain Avenue, between Nova Drive and Laurel Avenue, will be closed on March 31.

The closures will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are necessary for road improvements.

The Santa Cruz County Sanitation District would like drivers to be ready for delays during these times.

For up-to-date information on County maintained roads in Santa Cruz County click here.