California governor signs law that makes abortions cheaper

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new law to make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans. The law Newsom signed Tuesday eliminates things like co-pays and deductibles for abortions. It’s the first of more than a dozen bills Democrats plan to pass this year expanding and protecting access to abortion. California and other Democratic-led states are preparing for a potential U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that banned states from outlawing abortion. A Washington state law protects people from civil lawsuits while Oregon lawmakers included $15 million in their budget to help people get abortions.