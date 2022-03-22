UN taking up 3 resolutions on Ukraine humanitarian crisis

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is facing three resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine after Russia decided to call for a vote on its Security Council resolution that makes no mention of its attack on its smaller neighbor. The General Assembly is scheduled to start considering two rival resolutions — one supported by Ukraine and Western nations that makes clear Russia is responsible for the escalating humanitarian crisis and the other sponsored by South Africa that doesn’t mention of Russia. The Security Council has scheduled a vote on the Russian resolution after its meeting Wednesday.