Scotts Valley arrest made for fentanyl and Glock after mam locked himself in Starbucks bathroom

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Scotts Valley Police said they arrested a man after a Drive-Thru Starbucks employee said the same man displayed a firearm in his waistband last week.

When officers arrived at the Starbucks Jose Xilonzochilt locked himself in the store's bathroom.

Suspect Jose Xilonzochilt.

Officers entered the bathroom and detained the Xilonzochilt who was wearing an ankle monitor because of prior crimes, according to police.

Xilonzochilt didn't have a gun on his person but a search of the bathroom garbage can revealed a Glock with an extended magazine.





The gun had no serial number and was illegally modified to be fully automatic, qualifying it as a machine gun.

Officers searched Xilonzochilt's vehicle and found 50.4 grams of fentanyl, 73.2 grams of meth, 67.7 grams of heroin, 102 pills of Oxycodone, a digital scale, packaging materials, ammunition, two fully loaded Glock magazines and other drug paraphernalia.

Xilonzochilt was arrested for multiple felonies and was booked into the county jail with no bail.