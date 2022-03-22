Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s cities is thundering across its suburbs, with the Ukrainian military blocking Russian forces from a key highway and the invaders increasing air raids that have caused uncounted deaths and destruction. Ukraine’s army said early on Tuesday that it had forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb, following a fierce battle. However, Russian forces have been able to partially take three northwest suburbs of the country’s capital, where there’s been fighting for weeks. The Russian military says it will continue using state-of-the-art hypersonic Kinzhal missiles to hit key targets. Russia and Ukraine are talking, but without much progress.