One of two escaped inmates killed by Texarkana police

By Karen Wynne

Click here for updates on this story

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (WLOS) — Authorities say a Bowie County, Texas escapee was shot Monday while being taken into custody in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The escapee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the inmate is being withheld pending notification of family.

Arkansas State Police say the shooting involved two Texarkana, Arkansas police officers.

Bowie County Sheriff officals say Michael Olson, 30, and Wayde Land, 38, were found around 1 p.m. by Arkansas-side police officers in the 200 block of East Street.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the use of deadly force by one of the officers.

While one officer was taking an escapee into custody, authorities say the second officer was met with resistance by the other inmate who began to fight with the officer and attempted to gain control of the second officer’s gun.

State police say during the struggle the gun was fired, causing the first officer to shoot the inmate fighting with the second officer.

The body of the deceased inmate will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to collect statements from witnesses and evidence associated with the shooting.

The investigative case file prepared by the state police will be submitted to the Miller County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in the incident was consistent with Arkansas laws.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.